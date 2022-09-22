Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,360 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $231.01. 26,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.