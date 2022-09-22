Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 144,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,679. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

