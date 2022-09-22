Razor Network (RAZOR) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $204,444.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009870 BTC.
- UnoRe (UNORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- ThePiggyGarden (TPG) traded down 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lathaan (LTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Greenheart CBD (CBD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Cyder Coin (CYDER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Copico (XCPO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000437 BTC.
- Babes and Nerds (BANC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Razor Network Profile
Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,042,117 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Razor Network
