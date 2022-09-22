Razor Network (RAZOR) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $204,444.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,042,117 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Razor Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently.Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network.The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks.Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Razor Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

