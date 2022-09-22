RB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $173.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.78. The company has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

