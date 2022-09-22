RB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 893.8% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of RVT stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

