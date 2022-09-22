RB Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $422.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.31 and a 200-day moving average of $431.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.