RB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCX. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 373,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 581,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 778,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 196,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

BCX opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

