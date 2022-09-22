RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 58.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,493,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 451,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,267,000 after buying an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $225.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.24.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total transaction of $2,899,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,512,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total value of $2,899,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,749.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,603,295 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

