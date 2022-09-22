Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.52

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 27053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $773.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

