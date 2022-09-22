Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $27.80 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $27.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $27.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $28.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RS. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $177.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.40. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $139.02 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

