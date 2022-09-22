Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 1,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 112,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,601.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading

