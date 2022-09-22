Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.95

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 6767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,238,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,043,000 after buying an additional 297,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after buying an additional 134,483 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after buying an additional 312,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 1,063,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after buying an additional 687,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

