Revain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $912,738.00 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Revain has a total market capitalization of $71.45 million and approximately $912,738.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wirex Token (WXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000254 BTC.

YbCoin (YBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (REV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,056,346,012 coins. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

