Reviewing ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and Celsion are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsion has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and Celsion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Celsion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Celsion has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Celsion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celsion is more favorable than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics.

This table compares ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and Celsion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Celsion -5,229.80% -50.18% -36.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Celsion shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Celsion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and Celsion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Celsion $500,000.00 0.00 -$20.77 million N/A N/A

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Celsion.

Summary

Celsion beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis. The company also develops EOM 147, an investigational, broad-spectrum aminosterol with an intracellular mechanism for the treatment of chronic and debilitating retinal diseases. Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications. The company also has two feasibility stage platform technologies for the development of nucleic acid-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

