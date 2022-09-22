Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Trading Down 1.1%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. 6,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 10,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $163.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 23.28%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,184.7% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 130,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

