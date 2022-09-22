RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Shares Down 1.8%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 11,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 68,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
RIV Capital Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.
RIV Capital Company Profile
RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.
