Robert J. Rosenthal Sells 900,000 Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) Stock

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) insider Robert J. Rosenthal sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £1,107,000 ($1,337,602.71).

Pantheon Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of PANR opened at GBX 111 ($1.34) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.88. Pantheon Resources Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.24 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.20 ($1.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £889.77 million and a PE ratio of -111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 20.28.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.