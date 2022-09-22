Robert J. Rosenthal Sells 900,000 Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) Stock

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) insider Robert J. Rosenthal sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £1,107,000 ($1,337,602.71).
Pantheon Resources Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of PANR opened at GBX 111 ($1.34) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.88. Pantheon Resources Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.24 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.20 ($1.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £889.77 million and a PE ratio of -111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 20.28.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
