Router Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.11 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00014286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $55.26 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Router Protocol’s official website is www.routerprotocol.com. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Router Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens.”

