Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $20.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.90.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.0 %

CWAN stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of -270.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

