Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 4,078 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.21, for a total value of C$510,585.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$735,328.97.
David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total value of C$518,149.86.
- On Friday, July 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.42, for a total value of C$507,400.66.
Shares of RY traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$124.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,505. The stock has a market cap of C$173.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$118.24 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$129.69.
Several research firms recently commented on RY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.27.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
