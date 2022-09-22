RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $7.06

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.31. RPC shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 3,366 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

RPC Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

RPC Cuts Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $375.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in RPC by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

