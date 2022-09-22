Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Up 9.9%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 44,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,429,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Rumble Price Performance

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

