Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Up 9.9%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 44,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,429,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.
Rumble Price Performance
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rumble (RUM)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.