Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Trading Down 1.7%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. 25,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 178,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

