Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 1.4 %

SFE stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 82,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

