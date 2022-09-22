Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.25 Per Share

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Saga Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.22. 20,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,691. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $170.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saga Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saga Communications stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.35% of Saga Communications worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

See Also

