Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Down to $39.88

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.88, but opened at $38.84. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 126 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAGE. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.03. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 818,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 368,896 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

