Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SALM stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

