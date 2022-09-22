Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Shares Down 1.5%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00. Approximately 4,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 22,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$193.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.