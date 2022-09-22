Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.61

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 9103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.