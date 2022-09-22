Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Boosted by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 1,123.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,885 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.8% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.16. 17,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,340. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

