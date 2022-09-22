Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Boosted by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1,123.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,885 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.8% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.16. 17,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,340. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

