Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69.

