Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,789. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

