Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.51 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $97.82.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

