Scotiabank Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$29.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARX. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.08.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$18.02 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$10.18 and a 1 year high of C$22.88. The firm has a market cap of C$11.80 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.43.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 3.2900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

