Scotiabank Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$116.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TOU. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$80.04.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TOU opened at C$75.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$38.10 and a 12-month high of C$84.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 12.9140057 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$65.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,005.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,924,446.55. In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$65.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,005.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,924,446.55. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,267.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,854,974 shares in the company, valued at C$638,030,983.61. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,400 shares of company stock worth $842,984 in the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.