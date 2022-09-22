Scotiabank Cuts Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target to C$51.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EMLAF. Desjardins cut their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Empire Stock Down 0.4 %

Empire stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. Empire has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,600 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

