Scotiabank Raises Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$16.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAVVF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Advantage Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.58.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.18 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 83.78% and a return on equity of 27.08%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

