SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.22–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.00 million-$113.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of SCWX opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.86. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 18,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $206,861.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 94,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,204.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 50,170 shares of company stock valued at $557,342 over the last three months. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 31.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

