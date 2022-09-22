Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.43

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and traded as high as $17.77. Sekisui House shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 88,675 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sekisui House from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sekisui House Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Featured Stories

