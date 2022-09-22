Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.

Semtech Stock Down 3.0 %

Semtech stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,379. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. Semtech has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

