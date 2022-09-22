Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.
Semtech Stock Down 3.0 %
Semtech stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,379. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. Semtech has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $94.92.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.