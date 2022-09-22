Sensorion (OTCMKTS:SENOF) Price Target Cut to €3.00

Sensorion (OTCMKTS:SENOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from €5.50 ($5.61) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sensorion Stock Performance

