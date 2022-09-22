Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Equities researchers at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

SNTI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,201. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04. Senti Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

