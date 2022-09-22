ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Analysts at Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.41.

NYSE:NOW opened at $401.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 441.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $401.39 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.24.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

