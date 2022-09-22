SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Shares Down 2.9%

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 28,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 242,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

SG Blocks Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -3.62.

Institutional Trading of SG Blocks

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SG Blocks stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SG Blocks as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SG Blocks

SG Blocks, Inc designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

