SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,407.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

SGS Stock Performance

Shares of SGS stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. SGS has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

