SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,407.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
SGS Stock Performance
Shares of SGS stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. SGS has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.
About SGS
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SGS (SGSOY)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.