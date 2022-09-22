Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMED. Barrington Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Sharps Compliance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $170.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Sharps Compliance Company Profile
Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.
