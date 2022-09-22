Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMED. Barrington Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $170.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 20.1% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 281,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 47,222 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth about $2,043,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 67.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.