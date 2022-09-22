Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Drops By 8.8%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Advent Technologies from $11.20 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of ADN opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.02. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 440.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advent Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,908 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Advent Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 34,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Advent Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

