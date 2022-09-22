Short Interest in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Increases By 6.3%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,500 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 378,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Shares of AUID stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. authID has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of authID during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,936,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in authID by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in authID in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in authID by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in authID by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

authID Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.

