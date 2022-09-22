Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Rises By 6.9%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 318,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BIT stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth $167,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

