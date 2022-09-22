Short Interest in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expands By 6.5%

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Edison International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EIX opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,705,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,276,000 after purchasing an additional 203,745 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

